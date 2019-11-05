Tuesday highs may reach 80 in parts Las Vegas Valley

Some parts of the Las Vegas Valley will likely see the thermometer reach 80 degrees Tuesday or Wednesday as fall sunshine continues to bask the region.

High temperatures are likely to reach 80 degrees in some parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, according to the National Weather Service forecast. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Some parts of the Las Vegas Valley will likely see the thermometer reach 80 degrees Tuesday or Wednesday as fall sunshine continues to bask the region.

Highs today will range from 75 to 78 on the west side of the valley and up to 80 on the east side, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will be up to 10 mph under sunny skies.

Overnight lows will drop to 46 to 51 with light winds up to 5 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast is a carbon copy and the persistent pattern will hold all week with Veteran’s Day high temps forecast to be 76 to 79 degrees.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

.