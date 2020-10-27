Tule Springs parking lot in northwest Las Vegas temporarily closed

Parking for the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument will be limited through the end of the year, pending construction on a new storm drain.

A sign marks the boundary of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument in Las Vegas in this Sept. 8, 2017, file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of the parking areas for the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument in northwest Las Vegas will likely be closed through the end of the year, according to the National Park Service.

The closure, near Durango Drive and Moccasin Road, will allow for the construction of a storm drain, which is expected to be completed around the end of 2020.

