71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local

Tule Springs parking lot in northwest Las Vegas temporarily closed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2020 - 2:59 pm
 

One of the parking areas for the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument in northwest Las Vegas will likely be closed through the end of the year, according to the National Park Service.

The closure, near Durango Drive and Moccasin Road, will allow for the construction of a storm drain, which is expected to be completed around the end of 2020.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Report: Baby thrown to her death from balcony fell more than 22 feet
Report: Baby thrown to her death from balcony fell more than 22 feet
2
Man held without bail in ‘senseless’ death of bicyclist
Man held without bail in ‘senseless’ death of bicyclist
3
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Las Vegas Sands in ‘very early discussions’ to sell Las Vegas assets
Las Vegas Sands in ‘very early discussions’ to sell Las Vegas assets
5
CARTOON: The Biden bus
CARTOON: The Biden bus
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST