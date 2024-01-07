Turkey kielbasa recalled over bone fragments

Salm Partners, LLC, a Denmark, Wis., establishment, is recalling approximately 133,039 pounds ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products. The products were distributed nationwide. (FSIS)

More than 130,000 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments, has been recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Salm Partners, LLC, a Denmark, Wis., establishment, is recalling approximately 133,039 pounds of the produce announced Thursday. The products were distributed nationwide.

The problem was discovered after Salm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting that pieces of bone were found in the turkey kielbasa product. In addition, FSIS received two consumer complaints regarding this issue.

There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa items were produced on October 27, 2023, and October 30, 2023. The following products are subject to recall: 13-oz. plastic vacuum-sealed packages containing “PARKVIEW TURKEY POLSKA KIELBASA”, with P-32009 and “USE BY APR 24 24” or “USE BY APR 27 24” printed on the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-32009” printed with the use by date on the front of the package.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.