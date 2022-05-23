77°F
Two-alarm fire destroys commercial building near Sunset Park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2022 - 7:26 am
 
Fire caused heavy damage to a commercial business complex across from Sunset Park early Monday. ...
Fire caused heavy damage to a commercial business complex across from Sunset Park early Monday. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal

Fire caused extensive damage to a commercial complex near Sunset Park in Las Vegas early Monday.

Kelly Blackmon of the Clark County Fire Department said at 1:39 a.m., authorities received a report of a fire in a building across the street from Sunset Park at 2700 E. Sunset Road. Firefighters dispatched to the area found a large fire burning in Building C of the complex.

“When crews arrived they encountered heavy fire and smoke showing (from) the roof of Building C,” Blackmon said in an email. “When the Battalion Chief arrived, he called for a second alarm due to the heavy fire conditions. Crews operated in a defensive strategy fighting the fire from the exterior. Due to the quick work and tactics of the crews, they were able to contain the fire to one building.”

Two suites in the complex were searched but no injuries were discovered.

“Others within the building are too damaged at this time for search,” Blackmon said.

The response included more than 70 firefighters and three trucks, eleven engines, three rescues, one squad, and four battalion chiefs,.

“Crews will remain on scene to ensure hot spots do not flare up,” Blackmon said. “Damage estimates are pending and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

