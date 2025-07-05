101°F
Nearly 300 ‘emergency incident’ calls on Fourth of July, Las Vegas fire officials say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2025 - 1:28 pm
 
Updated July 5, 2025 - 1:31 pm

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to two injury calls and over 100 reports of outside fires Friday into Saturday over the Fourth of July holiday, according to a social media post.

From 6 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday, the Las Vegas fire department responded to 116 calls about outside fires, seven reports of structure fires and two alerts about burn injuries, according to a post to the agency’s X account.

Including calls from partner agencies in the Las Vegas Valley, the department said it handled nearly 300 emergency incident calls and deployed nearly 470 units in response.

During the 10-hour period, nearly 1,200 emergency calls were made by residents, according to the agency.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

