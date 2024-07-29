Two people found dead after Sunday fire at Las Vegas apartment complex

Four people were injured and 16 were displaced by the Sunday evening blaze at a central Las Vegas apartment complex.

Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street on July 28, 2024. (American Red Cross of Southern Nevada)

Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street on July 28, 2024. (American Red Cross of Southern Nevada)

Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street on July 28, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)

Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street on July 28, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)

Aftermath of the structure fire at 3937 Spencer Street on July 28, 2024. (Clark County Fire Department)

A second fatality has been found in the debris of a fire that happened Sunday evening at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

The Clark County Fire Department said early Monday morning that one person died. A second body was found shortly after 1 p.m. Monday at the site of the fire on 3937 Spencer St., near Flamingo Road.

On Sunday, smoke and flames could be seen against an orange sky as multiple engines battled the fire.

The blaze was reported at 7:36 p.m., and arriving crews found multiple units in the apartment building affected by the fire. The fire department then upgraded the call to a second alarm, according to a news release.

Ten engines, two ladder trucks, two rescue units, one squad, one air resource unit, one EMS coordinator, three battalion chiefs and three investigators responded to the scene, the department said.

Four people, not including the two found dead, were also “transported due to burns and other injuries sustained during self-evacuation.” The number of residents displa ced from their homes due to the fire and smok e damage has grown from 16 to 30, according to a Monday rele ase from the American Red Cros s of Southern Nevada, which is assisting the displaced resid ents.

Clark County fire officials were also assisted by the Las Vegas Fire Department, the Metropolitan Police Department, Community Ambulance, Southwest Gas and NV Energy, the release said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

