Union leader asks for ‘drastic cut’ in customers at grocery stores

The president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 711 said there was an “urgent need” to lower the 50 percent capacity limit at Las Vegas stores.

Customers coming and going from the Albertsons on Charleston in Las Vegas, Monday, April 13, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Floor marking to keep shoppers six feet apart at Albertsons at 1650 N. Buffalo Dr. in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shoppers wear protective masks outside Albertsons at North Hualapai Way in the northwest valley on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The bath tissue aisle is nearly empty as shoppers pass through at a Smith's store in Henderson on March 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Shoppers faced many empty aisles while stocking up on essentials at Albertsons at 6730 N Hualapai Way on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The leader of a Las Vegas grocery worker’s union is asking the state for a ‘drastic cut’ in customers allowed at stores to further protect workers and shoppers.

Mike Gittings, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 711, said Monday there was an “urgent need” for Gov. Steve Sisolak to lower the 50 percent capacity limit for stores to 20 percent at any one time.

“Nevada’s grocery workers are on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, working tirelessly to help families get the food and supplies they need,” Gittings said in a statement. “We understand from first-hand experience that a 50 percent cap on store capacity will fail to provide front line workers and their customers with the protections necessary to keep them from contracting this virus.

“The reality is that this capacity level still leads to crowding and close encounters within aisles and checkout areas that increase the likelihood of being exposed.”

A typical 30,000-square-foot store with a 50 percent cap could have 250 customers at the same time, Gittings said in an interview. But if the limit was reduced to 20 percent, that would allow only 100 people at a time.

Gittings, whose union represents thousands of workers at Albertsons, Vons and Smith’s Food and Drug, acknowledged the 20 percent cap is a “drastic cut.” But he added, “the threat posed by this virus is too dangerous to not do it.”

Sisolak announced the new safety guidelines at a news conference April 8. On the social distancing front, the recommendations included posting signs reminding shoppers about the six-foot distance rule, assigning employees to direct customers to maintain their distance at checkout line and designating one-way store aisles to maximize spacing between customers.

Meghin Delaney, a spokeswoman for the governor’s coronavirus response team, could not immediately be reached for comment.

A spokeswoman for Walmart said last week that the company began to impose a 20 percent cap on shoppers, but local Walmart employees and shoppers have told the Review-Journal that some stores in the valley are still packed.

In the past two weeks, employees testing positive for the virus were reported at Walmart, Costco, Vons and Smith’s.

The new state measures, which do not have enforcement provisions, came after a Review-Journal story revealed that there are no health regulations in place for coronavirus-related inspections at Las Vegas area grocery retailers, as more workers and customers are exposed to COVID-19. The lack of coronavirus oversight in Southern Nevada left some gaps in the way the stores were instituting safety measures.

Grocery retailers have already put in place many of the recommended safety measures as COVID-19 numbers have risen.

Gittings told the Review-Journal last week that his members would like to see more customers comply with the distancing guidelines and wear face coverings the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends.

Sisolak last week reminded grocery store retailers it is against the law for them to take action against employees who raise safety and health concerns.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter. German is a member of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing. Support our journalism.