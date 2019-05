People view artist Luis Varela-Rico's sculpture "Organic Study No. 2" during a dedication ceremony at Desert Diamonds Baseball Complex on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Artist Luis Varela-Rico created a unique solar art sculpture at the Desert Diamonds Baseball Complex adjacent to Mountain’s Edge Regional Park as Renewable Envoy partnered with Clark County Parks and Recreation.

The sculpture is a 15-foot tall hand gripping a baseball.

The sculpture was dedicated during a sunset ceremony Wednesday.