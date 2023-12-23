United Healthcare members may have their information compromised

Nevadans covered under United Healthcare may have had their information compromised after a breach in May, according to a press release.

Nevadans covered under United Healthcare may have had their information compromised, according to a press release on Friday.

Welltok, a company that provides communication services to United Healthcare, said in a press release that it discovered in early August that an unknown actor exploited a vulnerability in its transfer software three months earlier.

The unknown actor stole data from the company in that breach, and the press release said United Healthcare members’ information was compromised in the incident.

The compromised information could include member names, addresses, phone numbers, member ID numbers, dates of birth, age, Medicaid ID numbers and type of insurance plans, according to Welltok. But the company said Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers or financial account information was not compromised.

United Healthcare systems were not affected by the data breach and it encouraged members to regularly monitor their health insurance and other statements for suspicious activity.

Welltok is offering two years of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services to people impacted by the breach.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.