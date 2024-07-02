104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

UNLV cuts operating cost by 25 percent, pauses hiring for two months

UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCann ...
UNLV campus in Las Vegas Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
A dancer moves about the space as animated characters and imagery are projected on the walls an ...
A hundred days in, this Las Vegas attraction beats the heat
A marker for Tonopah, near where the BLM land sale is proposed, is seen in a file photo. (David ...
Oil company may buy 200 acres of Nevada’s public land
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate southwest valley death
A Metro police vehicle in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mother faces second degree murder charge in 1-year-old’s fentanyl-related death
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 5:29 pm
 
Updated July 1, 2024 - 5:38 pm

UNLV announced Friday it will reduce its operating budgets by 25 percent and implement a two month hiring freeze to help alleviate a $9.6 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2025.

The move comes following a decision by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents to approve cost of living adjustments up to 12 percent for all academic and administrative faculty for the 2024 fiscal year and 11 percent for the 2025 fiscal year across all of Nevada’s academic institutions.

“This measure is necessary to manage and align our staffing costs with the reduced budgetary resources,” the letter read.

In a first step to ease financial constraints, the university is implementing a 25 percent cut in all state operating budgets, effective immediately. The university will cut non-salary expenses, such as grounds keeping, campus maintenance and supplies. Essential services including the university’s required insurance, accreditation and campus utilities are exempt.

A university letter identifying the actions to be taken notes that all departments will be required to identify and decrease non-essential expenses including travel or hosting.

The university did not respond to how many vacancies there are within the institution that would be affected by the two month hiring freeze.

The letter defended the increased compensation for Nevada System of Higher Education employees in response to the rising cost of living. A July 2023 press release from the Board of Regents said the adjustment reflects system’s duty to fairly compensate its employees and the decision emphasizes the board’s dedication to recruiting quality educators.

“This increase will assist with employees’ wages and the rising cost of living, allowing them to continue providing quality education and services to students across Nevada,” the 2023 press release said.

You can contact Ella Thompson at ethompson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @elladeethompson on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Bellagio (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio could see an expansion
By David Danzis / RJ

Plans to expand the resort have been submitted to Clark County for consideration

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Reunited families spend afternoon at Dave & Buster’s
recommend 2
Hundreds of Clark County charter school students could be displaced by state action
recommend 3
Henderson, North Las Vegas win approval to sponsor charter schools
recommend 4
Little school, big decision: Residents oppose closure ahead of expected school board vote
recommend 5
‘Fathers enjoy fatherhood’: Dads spending more time with their kids
recommend 6
A little Stardust: Mini version of classic Strip sign goes to Neon Museum