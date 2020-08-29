UNLV employee, CSN student test positive for COVID-19

A student at the College of Southern Nevada and an employee at the University of Nevada Las Vegas have tested positive for COVID-19, according to statements from the schools.

A student last on the CSN Henderson campus Monday notified the school Friday about receiving a positive test result and is currently self-quarantining, according to a statement from the college. Anyone who came into contact with the student may be notified by the Southern Nevada Health District.

An employee last seen Monday at the UNLV Shadow Lane campus notified the school on Friday about getting a positive test result. UNLV School of Public Health has since reached out to people who had been in close contact with that employee, according to a statement from the University.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and share information specific to UNLV through official channels, including unlv.edu/coronavirus,” the statement said.

The UNLV employee is the fourth person to test positive since school started Monday. Three students also notified the school this week of positive tests.

