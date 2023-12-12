51°F
Local

UNLV plans Wednesday outdoor vigil for 3 slain professors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2023 - 6:42 pm
 
A candlelight vigil is lit outside the home of Associate Professor Naoko Takemaru, who was kill ...
A candlelight vigil is lit outside the home of Associate Professor Naoko Takemaru, who was killed in the shooting at UNLV Wednesday, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV has announced a Wednesday afternoon vigil to honor its three slain professors.

“We continue to mourn the tragic loss of Lee Business School professors Dr. Jerry Cha-Jan Chang, Dr. Patricia Navarro Velez, and College of Liberal Arts professor Dr. Naoko Takemaru,” a posting on unlv.edu/unlvstrong stated.

The 2 p.m. vigil will be held outdoors on the north end of the Academic Mall near the Lee Pascal Rose Garden, just east of the Carlson Education Building and south of the UNLV Performing Arts Center buildings.

“We’ll gather together as a university community on campus for a memorial vigil to honor and remember the lives and remarkable legacies of these dedicated and beloved educators,” the post stated. “Members of the university community will have the opportunity to be together, to grieve together, and to honor the lives of three colleagues, friends, and mentors who will never be forgotten.

A gunman shot and killed the three professors inside Beam Hall on Wednesday along with a visiting professor who was wounded. That person has not been named.

UNLV cancelled finals this week and made other changes in its end of semester operations.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

