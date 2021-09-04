UNLV’s COVID-19 testing, vaccination site changing locations

The drive-thru site will move from the parking lot of UNLV’s Stan Fulton building to the parking lot of the university’s Paradise Campus at 851 E. Tropicana Ave. starting Monday.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in the parking lot of UNLV’s Stan Fulton building will close Thursday night and reopen on Monday at a new location.

The new clinic will be in the parking lot of the university’s Paradise Campus at 851 E. Tropicana Ave., just east of Paradise Road across from the Thomas & Mack Center.

It will maintain the same hours of operation, Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Members of the public seeking services at the site will enter off Tropicana and Wilber Street, east of the Paradise Campus. The site has the capacity to do about 500 tests and 300 vaccinations each night on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The tests and vaccinations are free.

Since operations started the first week of August, more than 15,000 tests and about 1,500 vaccinations have been administered at the UNLV site.

While no appointments are necessary for tests or vaccinations, clients seeking COVID-19 tests at the location are encouraged to set up an account online with Color, the lab providing contracted lab testing services. That will enable clients to receive test results by phone or email.

A Color registration link for the Stan Fulton site is posted on the testing site calendar of the Southern Nevada Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-testing or by going directly to the registration link at https://tinyurl.com/yhvadbjv.

Tests are self-swab PCR tests. Results take about 72 hours to process. For test result inquiries, contact Color at (844) 531-0545 or by email at mycovidtest@color.com.