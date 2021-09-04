UNLV’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic, testing operation taking holiday breaks

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at UNLV’s Paradise Campus will be closed on the upcoming Halloween, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving holidays.

The site usually operates five nights a week in the parking lot of the Paradise Campus 851 E. Tropicana Ave., just east of Paradise Road across from the Thomas &Mack Center. Regular hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The site has the capacity to do about 500 tests and 300 vaccinations each night on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The tests and vaccinations are free.

While no appointments are necessary for tests or vaccinations, clients seeking COVID-19 tests at the location are encouraged to set up an account online with Color, the lab providing contracted lab testing services. The account registration process enables clients to receive their test results through the phone number or email address they provide. Pre-registration is not an appointment, but advanced registration helps the drive-thru site operate more efficiently. A Color registration link for the UNLV location is available on the company’s website.

Tests are self-swab PCR tests. Results take about 72 hours to process. For test result inquiries, contact Color at (844) 531-0545 or by email at mycovidtest@color.com.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines may be available, depending on daily supplies.

A number of local pharmacies also are offering vaccines, including booster shots.

A full listing of Clark County vaccination clinics, testing site locations and other COVID-19 information and resources is available on the Health District’s website at SNHD.info/covid.