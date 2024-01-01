Up to 30,000 expected on Fremont Street for New Year’s Eve

“I’m just going to hangout, drink and people watch,” one visitor said. “It’s the best thing to do in Vegas.”

Nevada National Guard soldiers join Metro officers on the Las Vegas Strip for New Year's Eve on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/ Las Vegas Review-Journal_

Dick Ochoa and Kelly Vilamar, residents of Los Angeles, on Fremont Street for New Year's Eve 2023. (Jessica Hill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 25,000 to 30,000 people were expected Sunday night for New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Fremont Street Experience as over 400,000 were expected to descend on Las Vegas, with nine Strip resorts including the newly opened Fontainebleau lighting off fireworks at midnight.

With just a few hours until the new year, Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street were becoming busier and more festive.

Linda Galvin and Linda Andrews were carrying signs that read, “Grandmas Gone Wild!!” and “Vegas, Baby, Vegas!”

The experience on Fremont Street on New Year’s Eve, Galvin said, was “amazing” and “just what we expected.”

“We get a lot of ticket sales at the last minute,” said Fremont Street Experience President and CEO Andrew Simon, describing the event as an affordable New Year’s Eve option.

The entertainment lineup on Fremont included three different genres of music: rock on the 3rd Street Stage, R&B and hip-hop on the 1st Street Stage, and EDM on the Main Street Stage. The performers included ’90s icons Third Eye Blind, Blackstreet, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd.

Just before midnight, Oscar and Carolyn Goodman — who in 2024 will mark 25 years of successive stints as Las Vegas mayor — will take the stage, he said.

“We have a little something in store for them,” Simon said.

As for security, there were more than 500 law enforcement and security personnel working tonight at the Fremont Street Experience, he said.

“The cheapest good time you can have is right here on Fremont Street,” said Loni Duran, of Moab, Utah.

Current view on Fremont Street. The Fremont Street Experience’s “Time Of Your Life Festival” starts at 6 p.m. #VegasNYE #NYE2023 pic.twitter.com/dSoCAeY094 — Julie Wootton-Greener (@julieswootton) January 1, 2024

Duran added that she also felt safe on Fremont, where people were having to pass through metal detectors to enter.

Earlier Sunday, police officials sought to reassure the public after a 45-year-old man, Jon Letzkus, was arrested in connection with a shooting in the 100 block of Harmon Avenue near the Las Vegas Strip and the MGM Grand.

No injuries were reported but police said the shooting happened in a unit in a high-rise building and that there was “some indication that there was some shooting, potentially, from the balcony,” a senior Metro officer said.

“Leading up to tonight’s New Year’s events, I just want to reassure that, not only do we have very good plans for keeping the community safe as we’ve done year-in and year-out, but our officers are always prepared,” Deputy Chief Dori Koren said.

In a press conference Thursday, Metro’s second-in-command declined to say how many officers will be working on the Strip Sunday night, but said there would be a heavy police presence.

“Every year we get asked that question. I’ll just say a billion,” joked Undersheriff Andrew Walsh. “The reason we don’t answer that is because we don’t want to give anybody any idea what the deployment actually looks like. But very, very few people will not be working on New Year’s Eve.”

Lais and Renan Jereissati, a married couple who are visiting Las Vegas and staying at the MGM Grand as part of a month-long road trip through the western U.S., said they’ve been impressed with Las Vegas. The one issue they pointed out, however, was the shooting.

“It seemed like a very American thing to happen,” said Renan Jereissati.

At the Linq Promenade, Joy Mogilinski said she was visiting from Chicago for New Year’s Eve since her daughter got married earlier in the day in downtown Las Vegas because the 123123 wedding date.

“I’m just going to hangout, drink and people watch,” Mogilinski said. “It’s the best thing to do in Vegas.”

It’s also the first New Year’s Eve for the Sphere, which was first lit up on July 4 and opened to the public on September 29. On Sunday night the Sphere was a globe with a slowly moving line that appeared to be tracking the new year’s emergence around the world.

Looks like the MSG Sphere is live tracking the 2024 timeline across the globe. #vegasNYE pic.twitter.com/d9QC0qkqD1 — Sean Hemmersmeier (@seanhemmers34) January 1, 2024

“What’s up Las Vegas!” country music singer Luke Bryan said as he took the stage at Resorts World Theatre.

Bryan kicked off his concert with “That’s My Kind of Night,” making his way across the stage high-fiving outstretched hands from the front row. As “One Margarita” started playing, Bryan emerged from stage right with a large beverage of the same name which he handed to a fan in the front row.

On the Strip, married couple Jess and Trip Barrios were donning “The Cat in the Hat” outfits with lights, so as to not lose each other in the crowd. The couple has rung in the new year on the Strip for 17 years together.

“We like doing this,” she said. “It’s like a big party every year,” he added.

Jess and Trip Barrios have been ringing in the new year at the Strip for 17 years. #RJNow #nye2023 #vegasnye pic.twitter.com/azFRNp1TUb — Ricardo Torres-Cortez (@rickytwrites) January 1, 2024

Meanwhile, the North Las Vegas Police Department announced in an email Sunday night that a police shooting had taken place in the 2800 block of E. Taylor Ave., near East Owens Avenue and Civic Center Drive. Few details were immediately available but police said more information would be made available in a press release.

