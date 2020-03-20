Updated: Who’s hiring in Las Vegas? Some companies are adding workers

(Getty Images)

Some companies have a need for extra help in the wake of changes from the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s an ongoing list of hiring in the Las Vegas area:

Albertsons

Albertsons announced it is partnering with 17 companies that have “furloughed” workers, including MGM Resorts and Marriott International, to hire 30,000 people for temporary, part-time jobs.

“The most valuable asset and the core of any business is people, and we are working hard with many human resource teams across a variety of businesses who are actively defining next steps for their employees,” Albertsons President and CEO Vivek Sankaran said in a statement. “We are grateful to be a resource to help fill a critical need in our own business and take care of people who want to continue working during this time of national emergency.”

Dedicated application sites have been established for employees from participating companies, Albertsons said in a news release. The partnering companies will provide links when they notify their employees about the part-time opportunities with the grocery chain.

Last week, Albertsons said on a Facebook post, “We need your help. We’re hiring for immediate openings! Apply at your local store or online now.”

CVS Health

CVS Health said it is embarking on the most ambitious hiring drive in the pharmacy company’s history, with plans to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary jobs across the country. Roles include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and customer service professionals. “Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they’re needed the most,” CEO Larry J. Merlo said in a news release. CVS Health plans to utilize a technology-enabled hiring process that includes virtual job fairs, interviews and job tryouts. Applicants can go to www.cvshealth.com/.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores are hiring 25,000 full-time and part-time positions at their stores and distribution centers across the country. Dollar Tree, Inc. is looking for cashiers, stockers, equipment operators and warehouse associates. “We are committed to to serving our communities by providing customers with critical essentials, especially during times of uncertainty,” Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin said in a statement. People can apply at www.DollarTree.com/careers or www.Family Dollar.com/careers.

Smart & Final

Smart & Final is hiring temporary workers to help with cleaning and stocking at their warehousing-style grocery stores. “We’ve hired more than 750 new employees in just six days, and we are continuing to welcome individuals with a desire to help their communities until their affected businesses recover,” CEO & President Dave Hirtz said in a statement. People can aply at www.smartandfinal.com/careers.

Amazon

Amazon is still hiring in Nevada, a spokeswoman said. Amazon said last week it would hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders. No previous work experience is required. Because jobs open on a rolling basis, the spokeswoman said, the best way to get notified of open positions is by signing up for an alert online at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.

Dominos

Domino’s Pizza said that it is hiring about 10,000 workers in the U.S. to meet rising demand for delivery and carryout. Domino’s put out the call for delivery drivers, pizza makers, managers and truck drivers. Domino’s U.S. stores remain open for carryout and it is also offering contact-less delivery. Domino’s U.S supply chain centers are also hiring Class A CDL drivers, according to a press release. Go to jobs.dominos.com to apply.

Smith’s

Smith’s Food & Drug Stores are looking to hire people to stock shelves and help with deep cleaning the stores. “To help alleviate the increased workload, we are hiring immediately to make sure we have the food and supplies our customers need in a clean, orderly store environment,” a spokeswoman said in a news release. People can apply at www.smithsfoodand drug.com or at any local Smith’s store.

Walmart

Walmart is also hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. In Nevada, the company is hiring 1,300 people. These roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time, according to a release on the website. The company is also implementing a new process to dramatically expedite hiring for key roles, like cashiers. Normally a two-week application cycle, it will be reduced to a 24-hour process. Anyone interested in applying should do so at careers.walmart.com.

Walmart is also growing the trucking fleet by more than 500 truck drivers this year, mainly across the West and East Coast. Interested drivers who meet Walmart’s criteria can apply at Drive4Walmart.com.

Siegel Group Nevada

Siegel Group Nevada, which has 8,000 apartments in the valley under the Siegel Suites banner, is looking to hire housekeeping, front desk and maintenance workers and people for a variety of other positions at its properties. The company also is hiring at two othert companies, the Artisan Hotel and Pinkbox Doughnuts. “We’re looking for talented people because we believe the economy is going to come back strong and we’re not going anywhere,” said Siegel Group Senior Vice President Michael Crandall. Applicants can email HR@siegelcompanies.com and go to Pinkboxdoughnuts.com

Chrysalis Las Vegas

Chrysalis Las Vegas, a 24-hour home care company at 3460 W. Cheyenne Ave., needs about 100 workers to assist adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as Autism, living in homes it manages in the community. “Our role is to assist them in living a meaningful life,” said John Gartman, the clinical director in Las Vegas. “There is no specialized degree, and we will provide all necessary on-the-job training before staff work in the home.” Applicants should go to the company’s website at https://gochrysalis.applicantpro.com/jobs/ or call 702-227-7300.

