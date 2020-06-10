US 95 in Nye County reopens after fatal crash early Wednesday

U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County is closed Wednesday morning as Nevada Highway Patrol troopers investigate a fatal crash.

A Honda Pilot involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A Ford F-150 involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

One man is dead and two others are in critical condition Wednesday morning after a crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 10, which is east of Amargosa Valley. The highway was closed in both directions after the crash but reopened about 9:30 a.m., said Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk.

Buratczuk said in an email that the crash happened when a man driving a Ford F-150 truck northbound on the highway crossed into the southbound lane “for unknown reasons.” The truck then struck the front of a Honda Pilot with two men inside.

The Honda’s passenger died at the scene, while the drivers of both vehicles were flown to University Medical Center in critical condition, Buratczuk said. Investigators do not believe that impairment was a factor in the crash.

#trafficalert Fatal Crash 95/Mile Marker 15 in Nye County. 2 vehicles, 1 confirmed deceased. 95 is closed in both directions due to debris. Seek alternate routes, expect delays in the area. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 10, 2020

Buratczuk said that after the crash, two semi-trucks struck some of the debris and “became disabled at the crash scene.”

The crash marked the Highway Patrol’s 20th crash this year, resulting in 21 deaths, he said.

