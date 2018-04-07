US 95 reopens after rollover crash in southeast Las Vegas

Traffic on U.S. Highway 95 was temporarily delayed Friday night due to a rollover crash in the southeast valley, troopers said.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One northbound lane was open after the 6:40 p.m. crash on the highway near Russell Road, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said.

A pickup truck drifted into the highway shoulder, hit a parked vehicle and overturned, Smaka said.

The pickup driver was hospitalized with survivable injuries. Troopers were en route to the hospital to conduct a DUI investigation, Smaka said.

Lanes had reopened by late Friday night.

