US war dead honored in ceremonies in Nevada, across nation

Throughout the Las Vegas Valley, the Silver State and across the nation, citizens and community leaders gathered to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service of the nation. In Carson City during a morning ceremony, Gov. Steve Sisolak and others paid tribute at at the Battle Born Memorial in Carson City. Sisolak read from the poem “For the Fallen” by Laurence Binyon. (Governor's office)

Sisolak read from the poem “For the Fallen” by Laurence Binyon.

“I will remember them,” Sisolak said. “I will remember the far too many names of the far too many young people that are eternalized within this sanctuary. I will think of the Gold Star parents whose hallways are adorned with the smiling pictures of their departed child. I will think of the empty seats at family celebrations, and the longing for the loved ones passed that cannot attend birthdays, graduations, or weddings. I will remember them. I ask that all Nevadans join me in remembering them too.”

Also at the ceremony were Katherine Miller Miller, director of the Nevada Department of Veteran Services, Major Gen. Ondra L. Berry of the Nevada National Guard, Bill Baumann, chairman of the Nevada Veteran Service Commission, and others. The ceremony also included presentation of colors by the Nevada National Guard Color Guard.

A 1 p.m. ceremony in Boulder City will honor the thousands of veterans who are buried in the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The event is sponsored by the Nevada Department of Veteran Services.

President Joe Biden honored America’s war dead at Arlington National Cemetery by laying a wreath at the hallowed burial ground and extolling the sacrifices of the fallen for the pursuit of democracy.

The president was joined on Monday by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to deceased service members whose remains have not been identified.

His face tight with emotion, Biden walked up to the wreath, cupping it in his hands in silent reflection and then making the sign of the cross. Later, he called on Americans to commemorate their fallen heroes by remembering their fight for the nation’s ideals.

“This nation was built on an idea,” Biden said in an address at Arlington. “We were built on an idea, the idea of liberty and opportunity for all. We’ve never fully realized that aspiration of our founders, but every generation has opened the door a little wider.”

In Las Vegas a golf tournament called Folds of Honor Patriot Golf Day was held at Angel Park Golf Club Monday to raise money for families of soldiers wounded or killed in battle. Las Vegas Raiders paid tribute to the nation’s fallen veterans as well. The Raiders Foundation held a ceremony and luncheon at the non-profit Share Village Las Vegas center on North 21st Street. Foundations staffers were joined by former Raiders player and veteran Napoleon McCallum. The goal of the ceremony, the Raiders said in a statement, was to “help recognize those who serve and have served, and to pay tribute to fallen members of our military community.”

