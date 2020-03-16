VA hospital in North Las Vegas curtails services, bars visitors

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System announced Monday it is implementing new precautions aimed at protecting patients and staff at the VA Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Effective immediately, the system is implementing a policy of no visitors, meaning that visitors will be unable to see hospital patients and will be prohibited from accompanying veterans to out-patient appointments at any clinics unless they are directly assisting or caring for a patient.

The only exception is in compassionate care, where veterans are in their last stages of life and receiving palliative or hospice care, according to a news release from the system.

Non-urgent procedures delayed

It also is canceling elective surgeries and medical procedures that are not urgent.

Additionally, it is canceling all in-person group sessions, classes and courses throughout the health care system until further notice. Virtual options such as telehealth and conference calls will be offered as alternatives wherever possible.

They system also will be closing the VA Southern Nevada Fisher House until further notice. Located on the campus of the medical center, the 16-suite, 13,500-square-foot Fisher House is a “comfort home,” providing free lodging for families of wounded, injured and ill military and veterans receiving care at either the VA or Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center at Nellis Air Force Base.

“The Fisher House closure comes out of concern for the use of shared common areas, which include a spacious kitchen, and large communal living, dining and family rooms,” the release states. “Staff will notify and work with affected individuals and other families requesting temporary lodging to make new arrangements.”

“While the COVID-19 risk to the average American remains low, several of our Veterans, staff and volunteers fall into the high-risk categories that are susceptible to this virus,” said William J. Caron, CEO of the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. “These new commonsense measures will help protect some of our most vulnerable patients and reduce the risk of spread to our health care workers.”

In addition to these new measures, everyone who currently enters a system facility is pre-screened. Since this lengthens entry times into the facility, patients are advised to allow extra time when arriving for their appointments.

