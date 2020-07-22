Vacant home in central Las Vegas heavily burned

A vacant home was damaged by fire early Wednesday in the central Las Vegas valley.

A vacant home burns in the 200 block of Elm Street in central Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said at firefighters were called to a home in the 2000 block of Elm Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue, at 3:46 a.m. Firefighters found the residence fully involved in flames.

Szymanski said there was heavy damage to the residence but no injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is under investigation.

