Varities of Quaker Oats granola bars, cereal recalled over salmonella threat

Several specific varieties of Quaker Oats granola bars and granola cereals have been recalled by the company because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, the company announced this week.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The products involved in the recall were sold sold throughout all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Additionally, consumers with any product noted below can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (6 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. MST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322.

To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall. Quaker has informed the FDA of our actions.

A full list of the recalled granola bars, cereals and variety packs, as well as the potentially affected products’ UPC codes, bestbefore dates, and photos of the packaging can be found in this Quaker Oats press release.