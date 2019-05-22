Victim in I-15 fatal crash identified as Henderson man

The coroner has identified the 75-year-old man killed in an Interstate 15 crash Tuesday morning in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley as a Henderson man.

A 75-year-old man killed in a crash near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Tuesday has been identified.

A Ford Explorer was heading north on Interstate 15 near Speedway Boulevard just before 8 a.m. when it left the inside lane and continued through the unpaved median, where it crashed into a dirt embankment, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The car’s only occupant was Steven George Zaborsky, 75, of Henderson, the Clark County coroner’s office said. He died at the scene.

His cause and manner of death were still pending Wednesday morning.

The Highway Patrol’s investigation is ongoing.

