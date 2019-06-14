Victim in I-15 motorcycle crash was 77-year-old Canadian man

Richard Kenneth Telford of Calgary, Alberta, died at the scene just before 1 p.m. Thursday after crashing his motorcycle on northbound I-15 near Apex.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 15 on Thursday as a 77-year-old Canadian man.

The crash ended on a frontage road just off of the highway, but it “started on the highway,” he said.

Telford was driving a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson, Buratczuk said.