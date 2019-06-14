Victim in I-15 motorcycle crash was 77-year-old Canadian man
Richard Kenneth Telford of Calgary, Alberta, died at the scene just before 1 p.m. after crashing his motorcycle on northbound Interstate 15 near Apex, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.
The crash ended on a frontage road just off of the highway, but it “started on the highway,” he said.
Telford was driving a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson, Buratczuk said.
