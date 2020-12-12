Vigil conducted for Las Vegas bicycle victims — WATCH LIVE

A vigil is being conducted Saturday to remember the five Las Vegas residents who were killed in a crash near Searchlight.

A memorial for the five Las Vegas bicyclists who were killed in a crash near Searchlight is seen Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Las Vegas Cyclery, 10575 Discovery Drive, in Las Vegas. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic is redirected at the Nelson road cutoff as the Nevada Highway Patrol works the scene of a fatal accident involving multiple bicyclists and a box truck along U.S. Highway 95 southbound near Searchlight on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Erin Michelle Ray, 39; Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41, Michael Todd Murray, 57; Aksoy Ahmet, 48; and Tom Trauger 57, were pronounced dead at the scene on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Nelson Road after a box truck struck a group of about 20 bicyclists on Thursday.

A vigil in the form of a drive-thru memorial is taking place Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. outside the Las Vegas Cyclery parking lot, 10575 Discovery Drive. In addition, a Facebook live vigil hosted by Save Red Rock is slated for 3 p.m. Saturday. Flowers and donations to the families will be accepted.

Save Red Rock President and owner of Las Vegas Cyclery Heather Fisher said the crash came as a huge shock to the whole cycling community, who is all too aware of the lack of protection for bikes in the area.

“Something like that shouldn’t happen,” she said. “I don’t know how you don’t see a huge group in front of you. I don’t know how it happened. It’s just a horrendous shocker.”

Fisher noted that there is an area near where the crash occurred that has no separated bike path.

Fisher said many of those involved in the crash frequented Red Rock Canyon, where Save Red Rock built a bike lane on the Scenic Drive. Fisher hopes to see more bike lanes on major roads in the coming years.

“We’re trying to get more bike lanes and bike paths so that hopefully this never happens again,” she said. “Those people that died, they are really good friends of riders. They wouldn’t want us to stop riding. We have to be re-energized.”

