Volunteers needed to count Southern Nevada homeless

There’s still time to help out to count and survey the homeless population in Southern Nevada on Wednesday.

Volunteers find homeless people along Veterans Memorial Drive during the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census goes on in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

TJ, who declined to give his last name, left, talks about living homeless while waiting in line for food on Foremaster Lane near downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Volunteers are still needed to help count and survey the homeless population in Southern Nevada on Wednesday.

A news release from the Clark County Office of Public Communications said the 2020 Southern Nevada Homeless Census will unfold throughout the day. Organizers are seeking volunteers to work at least one four-hour shift with the earliest shift starting at 4 a.m. The latest shift starts at 1 p.m.

“During their shift, volunteers will be assigned to groups of three or more who will walk or drive assigned areas to count the homeless and conduct short surveys of any homeless individuals who are amenable to being interviewed,” the release states.

Anyone interested in participating can go to the website www.helphopehome.org/volunteer. A 30-minute training video will be offered online.

“The count also provides important information about the homeless in our community and the need for programs and services for this vulnerable population,” the county said in the release.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.