Volunteers needed to count Southern Nevada homeless
There’s still time to help out to count and survey the homeless population in Southern Nevada on Wednesday.
A news release from the Clark County Office of Public Communications said the 2020 Southern Nevada Homeless Census will unfold throughout the day. Organizers are seeking volunteers to work at least one four-hour shift with the earliest shift starting at 4 a.m. The latest shift starts at 1 p.m.
“During their shift, volunteers will be assigned to groups of three or more who will walk or drive assigned areas to count the homeless and conduct short surveys of any homeless individuals who are amenable to being interviewed,” the release states.
Anyone interested in participating can go to the website www.helphopehome.org/volunteer. A 30-minute training video will be offered online.
“The count also provides important information about the homeless in our community and the need for programs and services for this vulnerable population,” the county said in the release.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.
