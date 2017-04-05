Voting close in Boulder City council race

Cam Walker (Photo courtesy Lee McDonald)

Warren Harhay, who is running for a seat on the Boulder City Council (Photo courtesy Lee McDonald)

John Milburn, who is running for a seat on the Boulder City Council (Photo courtesy Lee McDonald)

Residents of Boulder City will likely have to wait until June to find out who will fill two vacant city council seats.

Early voting returns on Tuesday have John Milburn, Frederick McDonald, Warren Harhay and incumbent Cam Walker as the top vote-getters.

Walker received 697 of the 3,928 ballots cast, for 17.7 percent of the vote. He has served on the Council since 2009 and serves as mayor pro tem for Boulder City.

John Milburn was second with 669 votes, giving him 17.03 percent of the vote.

Frederick McDonald and Warren Harhay each received 16.47 percent of the vote with an identical 647 votes.

Candidates who win more than 50 percent of the vote win outright. Otherwise, the top four vote getters square off for two seats in the June 13 general election.

