Walker Furniture donates new furniture for families in need

This year, 35 families were selected to receive all new furniture for their entire home from Walker Furniture for their “Home for the Holidays” program.

For 25 years, it’s been the mission of the Walker Furniture Family to help those in need. The “Home For The Holidays” program is their way to help make the lives of those in need, a little bit better.

In partnership with the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, and Star Nursery, families also received food for their pantry, Christmas gifts for the kids, a Christmas tree with ornaments and essential support services they may need for a year.

