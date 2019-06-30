Warm, dry week ahead for Las Vegas Valley

The valley saw a few sprinkles of rain Sunday morning but the rest of the day and all of next week should stay dry.

The valley saw a few sprinkles of rain Sunday morning but the rest of the day and all of next week should stay dry. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Dry conditions and mostly clear skies will pair with typical July temperatures this week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures this week will dip each day until Thursday before increasing again on Friday, the weather service said. No rain is expected during the period.

Monday will begin the workweek with a high of 105 degrees and an overnight low of 80. The average high for this time of year is roughly 103, the weather service said.

Tuesday will be about the same with a morning low of 77 and a high of 104. Wednesday should see a morning low near 75 and a high of 102.

Independence Day will stay sunny with a high near 100, and Friday will tick back up to a forecast high of 101.

Afternoon winds Tuesday through Thursday could gust to 20 mph, but no other significant winds are expected this week, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.