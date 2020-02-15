Warm weekend will be followed by breezy start to the week

A seasonably warm weekend will be followed by a breezy start to the work week in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday is expected to have a high of 68, followed by a high of 71 on Sunday. The average high for this time of year is 62, meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

Breezy conditions early next week will bring slightly lower temperatures, Guillet said. Winds are expected to be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, from Monday to Wednesday.

The high on Monday is forecast at 68, and temperatures will drop Tuesday and Wednesday to 62 and 64, respectively.

Lows through that period will be in the mid to low 40s.

