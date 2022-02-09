Washington Commanders safety charged in crash that killed Las Vegas woman

Deshazor Everett turned himself in on Tuesday as the driver in the fatal Dec. 23 crash, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett (22) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett turned himself in as the driver in a crash that killed a Las Vegas woman in Virginia just before Christmas, according to a statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

The sheriff’s office said Everett, 29, was driving his girlfriend, 29-year-0ld Olivia Peters, of Las Vegas, in a 2010 Nissan GT-R around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 23 when the car veered off the right side of the road and hit several trees before rolling over. Peters and Everett waere taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center in Dulles, Virginia, where she died and he was treated for serious injuries.

Everett was charged with involuntary manslaughter after investigators determined he was driving more than twice the posted speed limit of 45 mph prior to the crash. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Peters’ family issued a statement the day after the crash indicating that she was a lifelong Montgomery County, Maryland, resident who was starting occupational therapy practices in Las Vegas and New York City.

“Her passion and sole focus in life was treating special needs and underprivileged children,” the statement said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.