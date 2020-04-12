Washoe County reports coronavirus victim; state death toll 114

A man in his 90s died in Washoe County, according to the Regional Information Center.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The Nevada death toll from COVID-19 rose Sunday to 114, up two from Saturday, according to the state’s website.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in the state rose to 2,863, according to health districts and counties.

A man in his 90s died in Washoe County, according to the Regional Information Center. Washoe County reported 46 new positive cases Sunday. The Southern Nevada Health District reported 66 more cases as of Sunday morning, but no new deaths.

Officials said an investigation is underway to determine if the Washoe County man had underlying conditions. He was the 12th person to die from COVID-19 in the county. Washoe County reports it has seen 461 cases — 388 of which are active, with 30 people in the hospital.

21 Clark County deaths Saturday

On Saturday, 21 deaths were reported in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

There were 147 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Saturday, bringing the confirmed case total to 2,751, according to health districts and counties. The total cases number differed from the lower statewide total posted Saturday at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov. That number often doesn’t align with totals from local agencies because of differing reporting cycles.

“These deaths are a tragedy for the families and our community as a whole,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, said late Friday, after the death toll statewide was reported to have surpassed 100.

“It is important for everyone to continue to do their part to limit the spread of disease by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings when they need to access essential services and staying home and away from others when they are sick,” he said.

