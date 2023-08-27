89°F
Local

Water OK to drink in Rainbow subdivision, not others on Mount Charleston

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
The road leading into the Rainbow subdivision is severely impacted in Kyle Canyon as cleanup fr ...
The road leading into the Rainbow subdivision is severely impacted in Kyle Canyon as cleanup from the extensive damage of tropical storm Hilary continues on Mount Charleston on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The order to boil water has been removed for the Rainbow subdivision of Mount Charleston, but remains in place for all other residences.

The precautionary order was issued August 21 after Tropical Storm Hilary damaged the water delivery system across Mount Charleston.

Kyle Canyon’s Echo, Old Town and Cathedral Rock subdivisions, as well as five residential properties located in Rainbow, are still under the boil water order.

The Kyle Canyon Water District is operated by the Las Vegas Valley Water District to provide municipal water service to customers in the Kyle Canyon community.

The LVVWD is working to restore water service to all these areas.

Water quality sampling and testing has confirmed that municipal water supplies within the Rainbow subdivision meet safe drinking water standards. The subdivision consists of approximately 200 residential properties and is served by a groundwater well.

Property owners in the Rainbow subdivision are advised to flush all respective water fixtures (bathtubs, shower heads, faucets, hose bibs, ice maker) to remove any poor-quality water or sediment from your property’s plumbing system.

When possible, flush the fixture furthest from the water meter first, then systematically flush all fixtures while moving upstream toward the water meter.

Remove any faucet aerators, strainers, shower heads to prevent clogging from any sediment while flushing.

Cold water flush: Run cold water for 5 to 15 minutes, or until water temperature changes.

Hot water flush: Flush hot water for a minimum of 15 minutes for a typical household 40-gallon hot-water tank, 30 minutes for an 80-gallon hot water tank or larger. Bathtubs provide a great flushing location as the flow is unrestricted from an aerator.

Dishwashers: After flushing hot water pipes and water heater, run empty dishwasher for one cycle.

Ice cubes: Run automatic ice machines through a 24-hour cycle and discard the ice.

Refrigerator water-dispensing machine: Water dispensers from refrigerators should be flushed by at least one quart of water. If unsure of your dispenser’s capacity, refer to manufacturer specifications.

Updates on the water system can be found here.

