‘We have reached our goal’: 195 become American citizens at Allegiant Stadium

Raiders President Sandra Douglass-Morgan joins family members Diane, Philip and Dwain Valin with Judge Richard F. Boulware for a photo following a naturalization ceremony at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brenda Romero lived in the United States for 28 years before she became a U.S. citizen.

Romero, 29, who says she was undocumented for most of her life, did not have a path to citizenship for most of that time. Still, she remained hopeful.

“Living in the United States, it’s about possibility,” she said. “So even being undocumented, I feel like you don’t lose hope in the possibility of one day getting to become a citizen.”

Once she got married, Romero was able to begin the process. On Tuesday afternoon, she was one of the 195 people to become naturalized at Allegiant Stadium. The ceremony was officiated by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, but was hosted by the Raiders. It took place just before their open practice.

48 countries

The new citizens, who hail from 48 countries, waved mini American flags, took videos, cried and FaceTimed family members. They were now eligible to vote, get a U.S. passport and obtain citizenship for their children who are under 18 and who were born outside the United States.

The Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard marched through the crowd and raised the American flag. The group put their hands over their chest to take the Oath of Allegiance, and they were told to denounce any foreign ties.

“You all have one thing in common: courage,” said United States District Court Judge Richard F. Boulware II, who presided over the ceremony.

Many of the immigrants’ journeys had been long.

Irineo Covarrubias, from Mexico, had been trying to become a citizen since 1997, said his son-in-law, Michael McPride. After multiple unsuccessful attempts, which McPride said included selling their home to buy a smaller one to afford attorneys. McPride said the entire family was thankful for their success today.

‘Citizen of the United States’

In a video message, President Joe Biden thanked the immigrants for choosing the United States and welcomed them as fellow Americans.

“You’ve earned a new title, equal of that of an American President. The title I’m most proud of: citizen. Citizen of the United States,” he said.

Noe Cruz Nunez, from Mexico, and Murillo Estevas Freitas, from Brazil, both gave speeches through tears to their fellow new citizens.

“Are you proud of yourself today?” Nunez asked the crowd, who responded with a resounding “Yes!”

“We have reached our goal,” he said.

Nunez thanked his family, and said that in honor of his son John, he would rename himself that as well.

Freitas said that it was when he went back to his home country of Brazil a year ago that he realized he felt like he belonged in the U.S. more than he did Brazil. He started with his papers the day he got back to the U.S.

Coming to this country, he said, transformed him from the “soft little boy” that he used to be.

“I learned to work two, three times harder than anyone. I learned to not complain as much as I used to complain,” he said.

‘Championing one another’

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan told the group that today was a “monumental achievement.”

The Al Davis Memorial Torch was lit red, white and blue. Morgan emphasized the way the ceremony aligned with the values of the Raiders, and longtime owner Al Davis’ role as a civil rights advocate.

“The Raiders have a standing, ongoing commitment to championing one another,” she told the crowd.

In his closing remarks, Boulware encouraged the new citizens to raise their flags in celebration.

“We do not ask you to forget where you come from, we don’t ask you to forget who you are. All that we ask is that you share your experience with the rest of us so that we as a nation can grow stronger,” the judge said.

Afterwards, people ran excitedly to their families and lined up for pictures.

The reality had not fully set in for Romero when she spoke to the Review-Journal just minutes after becoming a citizen. She described the experience as “surreal,” and said it would probably really set in when she finally got to vote.

According to USCIS, more than 878,500 people were naturalized in fiscal year 2023.

It was not a difficult decision for the Raiders to host the event, Morgan said, recounting her own personal experiences. Her mother emigrated from Korea, and became a citizen just four years before Morgan was born. The certificate hung in the hallway of their home. Morgan said it reminded her of her mother’s dedication.

“This is a really proud moment for the organization and for our new citizens for their families,” she said.

