1.34 inches falls within an hour in central Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2023 - 8:59 pm
 
Updated August 23, 2023 - 9:46 pm
A taxi drives through flash flood waters down South 3rd Street at East Imperial Avenue on Wedne ...
A taxi drives through flash flood waters down South 3rd Street at East Imperial Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The street is flooded after thunderstorms at East Imperial Avenue and South Casino Center Boule ...
The street is flooded after thunderstorms at East Imperial Avenue and South Casino Center Boulevard on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Despite rain, people visit the Sphere on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Southern Nevada ...
Despite rain, people visit the Sphere on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Southern Nevada is under flash flood watch as rainfall moves into the area from Hurricane Hilary. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some small but potent storm cells are bringing record rain, lightning and thunder to the central Las Vegas Valley.

A gauge showed 1.34 of an inch fell within an hour at a pump station at Desert Inn Road near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Nearly a quarter-inch of rain fell in 30 minutes just south of the airport. Some street flooding was reported from Paradise Road and East Sahara Avenue through the central valley to the Arts District.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a gauge near the Rio logged .47 of an inch within 30 minutes. It later had .55 of an inch within an hour.

“It won’t last more than an hour or two and it will be out of here to the north,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

A gauge on Paradise Road about a quarter-mile north of Windmill Lane, recorded .24 of an inch in the 30 minutes before 8:30 p.m.

Harry Reid International Airport received .15 of an inch by 8:50 p.m., setting the daily rainfall record for Aug. 23 previous at .05 of an inch in 1982.

Lightning strikes were visible and thunder was audible in the central valley.

One cell moved from the Henderson area northward over the Airport. At 8:45 p.m., flight departures were delayed an average of 15 minutes because of the storms. Delays were soon reduced.

A gauge in the Silverado Ranch area logged .35 of an inch in two hours a bit earlier in the evening.

By 9:45 p.m., two strong but small cells were near Rancho Road and Carey Avenue and some lighter cells just north of downtown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

