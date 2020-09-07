1 more day of Las Vegas heat before winds, 30-degree plunge arrive

Las Vegas Valley residents will have to endure one more day of record heat on Labor Day before conditions take a major turn to windy and cool weather.

Smoke and haze cloud the Las Vegas Valley sky on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, because of wildfires to the west. The Sheep Range to the north of Las Vegas is obscured in a view from the South Point area. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)Las Vegas Valley sky

“Between Monday and Wednesday we will see a drop of 20 to 30 degrees in some areas,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jen Varian.

🎶 'Don't you know, things can change – Hold on for one more day' 🎶 Excessive heat lingers today but a dramatic cooling trend starts tomorrow! #cawx #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/kWYS6zsTfP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 7, 2020

After a 114 on Sunday that set the all-time September highest temperature in Las Vegas history, the forecast high for Monday is 112, which is 4 degrees above the Sept. 7 record of 108, set in 1977.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, temperatures across the valley were already in the low 90s.

By Tuesday, the forecast high is 88. Winds from the north and northeast could reach 36 mph on Tuesday. The overnight low will be around 67 with winds up to 28 mph.

The Wednesday projected high is 82.

Because of wildfires and winds coming from the west, there will be haze and smoke in the sky early this week.

Huge cold air mass

The sharp temperature drop is because gigantic cold air mass moving south from Canada. The cold air is expected to bring snow to Colorado when highs are expected to drop from the low 90s to the mid-30s from Monday to Wednesday.

With the cooler air comes very windy conditions. Red flag warnings are already in place for Lincoln and Esmeralda counties as well as southern Nye County, Varian said. The warnings of increased fire danger will cover the entire region by Tuesday.

“There are wind advisories for the majority of the area, especially the Colorado River Valley where we may see waves on the river of 3 to 4 feet,” Varian said.

The sharp cool down will be brief. Highs will rise back to triple digits by Saturday.

Cooling stations

Additional day shelters will be open at the following locations:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, open 24 hours.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.

— Share Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St., open daily 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for hydration only.

— American Legion, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, open on days with temperatures over 112 degrees from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. There is also an outside cooling station for pets on leashes.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, open 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Friday.

— The Salvation Army Mesquite, 742 Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, open 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday.

— The Salvation Army at 35 W. Owens Ave. is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 as a daytime shelter.

— The Shade Tree at 1 W. Owens Ave. is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 as a daytime shelter for women and children.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.