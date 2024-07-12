10-day Las Vegas heat record of 110 tied, but monsoon chances rise

Monsoon conditions have risen to a “30 to 40 percent chance” on Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

A daily record high of 117 is forecast for Friday, July 12, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Josiah Ornelas, 6, cools down in front of misters outside Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Signs warning of extreme heat at the entrance to the scenic loop of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Record excessive heat has at least another day to run, maybe two

Excessive heat continued to grip Southern Nevada on Friday with some relief possible by the weekend.

The official weather station at Harry Reid International Airport reached 111 degrees at 12:25 p.m., marking the 10th consecutive day with a high of 110 or more.

That tied two other 10-day stretches of 110 or higher in Las Vegas weather history — June 17-26, 1962, and July 14-23 of last year.

After a morning low of 94 around 3:30 a.m., the thermometer hit 100 by 7:20 a.m. and continued rising, albeit slowly compared to other days this week.

The forecast high was for 117, which would eclipse the current July 12 record of 114, last reached in 2003.

“We’ll probably hit 115 today,” National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Woods said.

If 114 is surpassed, it would be the seventh straight day for a new daily high temperature record. The streak started Saturday with a 115 before the all-time record of 120 on Sunday, followed by 115, 119, 118 and 118.

Friday likely will be the record seventh straight day with a high of at least 115.

Strong thunderstorm outflow winds will be possible in parts of northwestern Arizona and southern Nevada today. Main area of concern is Mohave County and Lakes Mead, Mohave, and Havasu. This gif shows the chances of 45+ mph wind gusts from 1pm - 10pm. #azwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/iSplPLidly — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 12, 2024

“We could get some outflow winds from northwest Arizona, but that would be around 7 to 10 p.m.,” meteorologist John Adair said. “It’s pretty much a slam dunk that we will reach another record daily high and the 10th day of 110 or more.”

The heat is likely to boost the average daily temperature (high and low each day) for the month. The first 11 days have seen an average temperature of 101.2. Last July was the record for Las Vegas at 97.3 for the entire month.

Cooling stations across the region are scheduled to remain open through Friday.

One more day of excessive heat remains, but relief is on the horizon as increasing moisture returns to the region. Today, storms will favor northwest Arizona, but strong winds may blast into the Colorado River Valley and southern Nevada this evening. #cawx #azwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/6VWE3O8zwm — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 12, 2024

The weather service’s excessive heat warning is set to expire at 11 p.m. Friday, but could get extended.

Monsoonal conditions are expected to be a 30 to 40 percent chance on Saturday, meteorologists said, with the south and west portions of the valley most likely to receive afternoon moisture or thunderstorms. About a 30 percent chance of rain is expected Sunday.

“The. bigger issue will likely be the winds,” meteorologist Matt Woods said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.