10-day Las Vegas heat record of 110 tied, but monsoon chances rise

Record excessive heat has at least another day to run, maybe two
Signs warning of extreme heat at the entrance to the scenic loop of the Red Rock Canyon Nationa ...
Signs warning of extreme heat at the entrance to the scenic loop of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A daily record high of 117 is forecast for Friday, July 12, 2024, according to the National Wea ...
A daily record high of 117 is forecast for Friday, July 12, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Josiah Ornelas, 6, cools down in front of misters outside Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip view the Bellagio Fountains from the shade during high temperat ...
Shattered heat records forecast dicey future for Sin City
The afternoon sun light rays pierce through tree branches at Bruce Trent Park, on Monday, July ...
What damage can the sun do to your eyes?
Ride along with those helping drivers stranded in Las Vegas heat
Callye Foster, from left, Katie Olson, Matt Tressler, and Jayme Hoberg, of Montana, take a self ...
Stuck at 118: Las Vegas’ 115-plus heat record reaches 6th straight day
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2024 - 5:00 am
 
Updated July 12, 2024 - 12:51 pm

Excessive heat continued to grip Southern Nevada on Friday with some relief possible by the weekend.

The official weather station at Harry Reid International Airport reached 111 degrees at 12:25 p.m., marking the 10th consecutive day with a high of 110 or more.

That tied two other 10-day stretches of 110 or higher in Las Vegas weather history — June 17-26, 1962, and July 14-23 of last year.

After a morning low of 94 around 3:30 a.m., the thermometer hit 100 by 7:20 a.m. and continued rising, albeit slowly compared to other days this week.

The forecast high was for 117, which would eclipse the current July 12 record of 114, last reached in 2003.

“We’ll probably hit 115 today,” National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Woods said.

If 114 is surpassed, it would be the seventh straight day for a new daily high temperature record. The streak started Saturday with a 115 before the all-time record of 120 on Sunday, followed by 115, 119, 118 and 118.

Friday likely will be the record seventh straight day with a high of at least 115.

“We could get some outflow winds from northwest Arizona, but that would be around 7 to 10 p.m.,” meteorologist John Adair said. “It’s pretty much a slam dunk that we will reach another record daily high and the 10th day of 110 or more.”

The heat is likely to boost the average daily temperature (high and low each day) for the month. The first 11 days have seen an average temperature of 101.2. Last July was the record for Las Vegas at 97.3 for the entire month.

Cooling stations across the region are scheduled to remain open through Friday.

The weather service’s excessive heat warning is set to expire at 11 p.m. Friday, but could get extended.

Monsoonal conditions are expected to be a 30 to 40 percent chance on Saturday, meteorologists said, with the south and west portions of the valley most likely to receive afternoon moisture or thunderstorms. About a 30 percent chance of rain is expected Sunday.

“The. bigger issue will likely be the winds,” meteorologist Matt Woods said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

