100-degree history in the Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

For the first time since records have been kept, Las Vegas is expected to reach 100 degrees in April.

The sun rises in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June, 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. The temperature is expected to reach 100 degrees today for the first time this summer. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Commuters, who declined to give their names, wearing large hat and holding un umbrella to protect themselves from the sunlight wait at a bus stop on Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

CJ Ceniceros, 6, cools himself while playing with his sister Talia, 3, at Lorenzi Park on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Mel Feliciano pushes his 3-year-old daughter Khaely's stroller as he runs at Sunset Park during a hot morning on Wednesday, June 1, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

Layke Sandoval, 2, plays during a hot day at a splash pad on Saturday, May 30, 2015, at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. The National Weather Service predicts Saturdayճ temperaturte could reach a high of 104 degrees, tying a record set in 2002. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow Bizua Tesfaye on Twitter @bizutesfaye

Antonio Asberry fishes in the freshly stocked pond at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas on Friday, May 16, 2014. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two-year-old Emma Skufca runs through the water feature at Tivoli Village under the watchful eyes of her grandmother, Carol Skufca, on Tuesday, June 14, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Eleven-month-old Parker Gurdison sits amid cooling columns of water at the Town Square water fountains on Thursday, June 3, 2010. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

So, you like the heat, eh?

Don’t mind baking (and I don’t mean in the kitchen) in triple-digit weather?

Ready to social distance in your swimming pool lounger?

Well, you’re in luck because the mercury finally hit 100 degrees on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service forecast the temperature to hit 100 a week ago on April 29, which would have been the earliest day on record to reach triple digits.

But cloud cover kept a 73-year-old record intact.

You have to go back to May 1, 1947, for the earliest date 100 degrees was reported in Las Vegas. The first 100-degree day usually doesn’t occur until May 26.

Here are the first days Las Vegas reached 100 degrees over the past 10 years.

June 5, 2019

May 8, 2018

May 5, 2017

June 1, 2016

May 30, 2015

May 16, 2014

May 13, 2013

May 16, 2012

June 14, 2011

June 3, 2010