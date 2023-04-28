90°F
100 degrees in April? There’s a chance this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 5:24 pm
 
Updated April 27, 2023 - 5:28 pm
People sit on the patio as they enjoy their lunch at Leone Cafe, on Monday April. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People sit on the patio as they enjoy their lunch at Leone Cafe, on Monday April. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It has never reached 100 degrees during the month of April at the Las Vegas airport.

That streak has a chance of breaking Sunday when the National Weather Service projects the high to reach 99

“There’s a 26 percent chance of reaching 100 on Sunday,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said of the first real heat wave of spring.

If it crosses that threshold, it’s unlikely to stick around.

“It won’t last long because a trough will drop us back down into the 70s by later next week.” Varian said.

The record April 30 high for the airport is 99, first set in 1943 and also reached in 1981.

Friday should reach a high near 90 with Saturday topping out around 96. And Lee Canyon snow enthusiasts may be enjoying the final day of the season at the resort with a high near 70.

Next week will cool down quickly with a 91 forecast for Monday and an 82 on Tuesday and Wednesday before highs dip into the 70s late in the week.

On April 11, the valley saw its first 90-degree day of the year, hitting a record-setting 93 degrees.

On Easter, Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree day since late October with an 84.

This past winter chilled the valley with below-normal temperatures and record-setting snow in the Spring Mountains.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

