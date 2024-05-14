100 degrees in Las Vegas? It may happen Friday

Highs near 95 are forecast Tuesday through Thursday before a possible 100 on Friday, according to the weather service.

The high temperature on Friday, May 17, 2024, may reach 100 degrees at the Las Vegas airport, according to the National Weather Service. Robert Fralick and his dog Koko cool off from the heat is the fountains at Bill Briare Park as hot weather increases across the valley on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It took until June 30 to reach a reading of 100 at the Las Vegas Airport last year, a record for the latest arrival of the century mark.

But a 100-degree day that more or less signals the beginning of summer in Las Vegas might arrive on Friday, about a week earlier than the norm.

“The chance is 50 percent,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

Monday started with a high of 97 at Harry Reid International Airport.

Highs around 95 (with morning lows just above 70) are forecast Tuesday through Thursday before a possible 100 with sunny conditions on Friday, according to the weather service.

Once the heat arrived last year, it stayed well above normal with a stretch in July being called the hottest two weeks in Las Vegas weather history.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a better than 50-50 chance for a “warmer than average summer situation for June, July and August,” meteorologist Johnna Infanti said of the CPC’s prediction for temperatures in Las Vegas. “For the most part, the majority of the country shows a good chance of above normal (temperatures) this summer.”

The earliest in the year Las Vegas has hit 100 is May 1, 1947.

