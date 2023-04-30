100 not likely Sunday, but blast furnace will be felt

A triple-digit reading is not likely Sunday, but winds will deliver a summer environment, says the National Weather Service.

There will be reasons to find shade in the Las Vegas Valley this Sunday, April 30, 2023. The high in central Las Vegas should be around 98, according to the National Weather Service.

The mercury will likely come close, but not deliver the first triple-digit April day in Las Vegas Valley weather history.

A high of 98 is forecast for Sunday at the Las Vegas airport, according to the National Weather Service. That is a degree short of the April 30 record of 99, set in 1943 and also reached in 1981.

The Saturday temperature topped out at 96, the highest so far this year.

Wind Advisory! ⚠️ ⏰ Sunday PM – Monday PM

…for Death Valley & W San Bernardino County.

⏰ Monday AM – Monday PM

…for S Nevada, SE California, & NW Arizona. 🌬️S-SW gusts 45 & 55 mph, with hazardous crosswinds across I-15, I-40, Hwy-93, & SR-375.#VegasWx #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/wd8aDV3n0l — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 29, 2023

Sunday will resemble a bit of blast furnace with southwest winds of 11-16 mph possibly gusting to 23 mph.

The Monday low will be around 67 and winds are forecast to be a bit higher with gusts to 24 mph. The afternoon high should be near 90.

A wind advisory runs from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.Monday. Winds in the region of 25 to 35 mph could gust to 55 mph. Areas include central and Southern Nevada, southeast California and parts of northwest Arizona.

High pollen levels

The windy conditions will likely increase issues for allergy suffers. A 10 (high) pollen forecast is projected for Monday with olive, ragweed and grasses being the predominant allergens. The Sunday outlook is for a medium-high 8.7 outlook.

Air quality should be good on Sunday, but decrease on Monday, according to Allergy Plus.

Lake Mead jumps 2 feet in 2 days

The boost of water into Lake Mead has raised the lake level more than 2 feet in two days. At 7 p.m. Saturday the lake was at 1049.54 feet above sea level, a rise form 1,047.43 on April 26.

The Bureau of Reclamation’s high water release from Glen Canyon Dam is being orchestrated to push sediment in the Colorado River onto beaches and sandbars to help make them more usable for camping.

Pearce Ferry Launch Ramp, located along the Colorado River west of the Grand Canyon, closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to reopen at 2 p.m. Sunday due to the experiment.

Visitors should also continue to be cautious of wet silt and mud from newly exposed shorelines at the reservoir, the National Park Service advised. If you or an animal get trapped in the mud, call Lake Mead’s non-emergency dispatch number with your location at 702-293-8998.

