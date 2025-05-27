109, anyone? ‘Extreme heat’ coming back to Las Vegas as May ends

An “extreme heat watch” has been issued for Southern Nevada later this week, about a week after the valley saw its first 100 degree day of 2025.

The High Roller is silhouetted against the morning sun in 2018 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

May started out cooler and wetter than normal in Las Vegas. It’s gonna end much differently.

The watch, issued by the National Weather Service, starts Friday morning and is set to expire Saturday night.

THe NWS says “temperatures Friday and Saturday will reach 104 to 108 in the Lake Mead area, 100 to 105 in the Mojave Desert, and 105 to 109 in the valleys of southern Nevada including Pahrump and Las Vegas. Temperatures over 115 are likely in Death Valley.”

The heat could break records Friday and Saturday. The average high for late May is in the low 90s.

The agency is warning valley residents to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

Fortunately, the heat won’t last.

A cold front is expected to arrive Sunday, the first of June, dropping the temperature by 10 degrees. Next week’s highs are expected to be seasonal.

Up and down in May

Las Vegas has been on a weather roller coaster this month. Thanks to a spring storm in the first week of the month, May 2025 became the wettest May on record for the valley.

Then the temperatures soared. On May 11, parts of the valley saw 99 degrees, the hottest day of 2025. Then the temperatures dipped again. Strong winds and a few showers invaded the region, affecting the Electric Daisy Carnival.

2025 heat

— On March 26, Las Vegas recorded its first 90 degree day.

— On Feb. 3, Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree temperature in what turned out to be the third-warmest February on record since 1937.

— A day after setting a record high of 93 degrees, Las Vegas officially hit 96 degrees April 11.