110 in early June? It may happen in Las Vegas as heat wave arrives

The heat wave may set a record for the earliest 110-degree reading at the Las Vegas airport. Area cooling centers will be open Wednesday through Friday.

Record-tying high of 104 to end May just a taste of next week

The earliest 110-degree day in Las Vegas weather history may arrive this week.

An excessive heat warning runs from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Friday, and high temperatures in Las Vegas may reach into the 110s with 120 degrees possible in Death Valley, California, says the National Weather Service.

The earliest 110-degree reading at the Las Vegas airport was on June 6, 2010.

“Wednesday is projected to be 108, with a 111 on Thursday and 110 on Friday,” said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

High temperatures of 106 to 114 degrees are forecast for Las Vegas, Pahrump and Barstow, California. Highs from 108 to 115 are expected for Mesquite, Overton, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Kingman, Arizona, may reach 104 to 109, and with 115 to 120 degrees for Death Valley National Park.

“We’re already five to 10 degrees above normal, and the big thing is the overnight lows Wednesday through Saturday won’t go below 80 degrees,” Nickerson said. “That will make it tough to cool off overnight.”

Cooling centers to open

Because of the excessive heat warning, Clark County will activate cooling stations on Wednesday through Friday.

Clark County and community partners are opening cooling stations for the public during daytime hours on those days. A list of confirmed sites, including community centers and libraries, is posted online at HelpHopeHome.org.

AccuWeather meteorologists say a bulge in the jet stream because of high-pressure building in the atmosphere and a storm offshore of California will allow the heat to build, without any shower or thunderstorm activity.

High-temperature records will be challenged, with temperatures forecast to climb 5 to 20 degrees above the historical average, according to Accu-Weather.

The sizzling heat and blazing sunshine will raise the risk of brush and grassfires from central and northern California, as well as a “moderate” and “high” risk of wildfires in parts of Arizona and New Mexico.

Slow start to heat year ago

Last year, it took until June 30 for the airport to reach 100 degrees, a record for the latest date. But it warmed up after that with a stretch in July going down as the 10 hottest days in Las Vegas weather history, according to the weather service. July was officially the hottest month in Las Vegas weather history with an average temperature of 97.3 degrees.

As the heat builds day by day, there will be little relief in the overnight hours, especially within the Las Vegas Valley and at Death Valley National Park, the heat warning stated.

Advice for residents, tourists

— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

— Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

— Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or in the evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

— To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

— Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.

— Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Although it won’t help for this summer, the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is working on new requirements that would force businesses to set their own rules relative to heat. Official heat complaints from workers have risen sharply in the past few years.

The Clark County coroner’s office tallied 307 deaths related to heat last year — a more than 80 percent increase from 2022, according to data obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

