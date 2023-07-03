112: Say hello to the hottest day of 2023 in Las Vegas

The temperature peaked at 112 degrees at 2 p.m. Monday at Harry Reid International Airport, two degrees hotter than Sunday.

Trent Turner, 7, jumps through the water features at Bob Baskin Park to cool down during the 110 degree heat on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A visitor braves the hot weather with an umbrella and ice cold drink on Las Vegas Boulevard at Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Monday, July 3, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A grove of trees create a canopy of shade at Bob Baskin Park, helping local residents cool down during the 110 degree heat on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man rests in the shade underneath a tree at Bob Baskin Park to cool down during the 110 degree heat on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A miniature water park at Bob Baskin Park helps local residents cool down during the 110 degree heat on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zayn Clark, 3, and Zuri Clark, 2, play with water guns alongside their mother, Ashley Clark, to cool down during the 110 degree heat at Bob Baskin Park on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trent Turner, 7, jumps through the water features at Bob Baskin Park to cool down during the 110 degree heat on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A miniature water park at Bob Baskin Park helps local residents cool down during the 110 degree heat on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you thought Monday was pretty hot, you were right.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Monday, naming it the hottest day of 2023 so far.

The temperature peaked at 112 degrees at around 2 p.m. Monday at Harry Reid International Airport, two degrees hotter than Sunday and the hottest temperature recorded in 2023, according to Barry Pierce, Meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued the excessive heat warning early Monday morning for parts of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Boulder City, that lasts until 8 p.m. Monday. According to the weather service website, Monday was forecast to be the hottest day of the week, with the predicted temperature to drop to 106 degrees on Tuesday and 105 for the rest of the week.

Pierce said while Monday was the hottest day of 2023, it wasn’t the hottest July 3 ever recorded in Nevada. The record high for July 3 is 116 degrees, which was recorded in 1937.

Monday’s lowest temperature didn’t set records for the warmest low temperature either at 89 degrees. The record for warmest low for July 3 was 92 degrees, set in 2013, according to Pierce.

To stay safe with the high temperature, Pierce recommended avoiding outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., staying hydrated, saying to drink before you are thirsty, wearing lightweight and light colored clothing and using air conditioning. He said to use the cooling centers open throughout the Las Vegas Valley if you cannot access air conditioning otherwise.

Despite the year’s high temperature, a few people still were outside at the valley’s parks Monday afternoon. Some of their tips for staying cool mirrored Pierce’s recommendations.

Joshua Murao said to stay inside with air conditioning when temperatures get too high as he got ready to go fishing at Lorenzi Park on West Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. He said that as it gets hotter throughout the year, he goes out to the park later in the day to avoid the peak temperatures.

Trish Carroll has lived in Las Vegas for about 25 years, and she regularly visits Lorenzi Park throughout the year. She said when it gets hot, she uses the cooling options available at the park, like the water fountains. When asked for tips on how to stay cool, Carroll said to stay hydrated.

“Ice. Cold. Water,” Carroll said. “Drink a lot of it, with a lot of ice.”

Independence Day is expected to have a high near 108, with south-southwest winds of 13-21 mph, possibly gusting as high as 32 mph.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.