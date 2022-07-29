16K lose power in valley; flooding possible as storm heads away

Friday’s monsoon storms turned into primarily a wind/power issue with some scattered heavy rain in the Las Vegas Valley. Flooding could be an issue into the night.

Heavy rain caused flooding in downtown Las Vegas and elsewhere Thursday night, the second evening of monsoonal storms in the valley. (7@7)

People navigate the rainy walkways as some power is out at the Fremont Street Experience as a powerful storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Monsoonal rain is a possibility in the Las Vegas area on Friday, July 29, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Storm clouds roll in over Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A third night of monsoon rains knocked out power to more than 16,000 NV Energy customers in the Las Vegas Valley.

Storms that were approaching the valley from the north began breaking up around 7:30 p.m. But they still managed to drop rain and whip up winds, primarily on the east side.

Thunderstorm in @summerlinlv. When you’re downhill, you get a river. Follow @reviewjournal for complete storm coverage. pic.twitter.com/vEKI84R3Ht — Glenn Cook (@Glenn_CookNV) July 30, 2022

The cells dispersed around 9 p.m. after dropping light rain in a spotty across much of the valley before heading south toward California. As they moved south, a dust storm warning was issued from the southern valley to Laughlin.

However, moderate rain was covering Boulder City late in the evening.

Power outages were scattered across the valley, with 2,700 being the largest in the area of East Desert Inn Road and East Sahara Avenue. Some large trees fell into apartments in the area.

As of 10 p.m., about 4,700 customers remained without power, according to the NV Energy website.

With the largest outage of the three nights of storms, there was no shortage of lightning storms.

The storm caused a temporary ground stop at Harry Reid International Airport.

Heavy downpours

The storm delivered sudden and heavy downpours in a few spots while nearby gauges showed no precipitation, attesting to the spotty nature of the rain.

Brownstone Canyon at Red Rock received .43 of an inch in 5 minutes around 9:10 p.m. while a gauge at the 215 Beltway and Cheyenne Avenue recorded .51 of an inch in 15 minutes.

A northwest Summerlin gauge showed .35 of an inch in 15 minutes.

A gauge at the Flamingo Wash and Mojave recorded .75 of an inch in less than an hour.

“Fortunately the storms were moving pretty quick,” meteorologist Matt Woods said.

Top winds

A gust of 54 mph at Nellis Air Force Base was the top wind speed in the valley while a 52 mph gust was recorded at North Las Vegas Airport.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for central Clark County until 1130PM. Locations impacted:

– Las Vegas

– Henderson

– Boulder City Hazards:

– Heavy rain

– Nuisance flooding

– 40+ mph winds#vegasweather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/LkjK47WpPG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 30, 2022

The National Weather Service issued a flooding advisory for central Clark County until 11:30 p.m., advising that heavy rain, nuisance flooding and winds to 40 mph were possible.

7PM Update: Storms are beginning to work their way into the northern parts of the valley. Strong winds, flash flooding, and frequent lightning will all be possible. #NVwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/T1o8jFbP0Z — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 30, 2022

Pahrump was also getting hit with thunderstorms in the 6 p.m. hour. A flash flood warning was effective until 9:45 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for southeastern Nye and western Clark Counties until 945PM. Locations impacted:

– Pahrump

– Highway 160 Hazards:

– Heavy rain

– Flash flooding

– 40+ mph winds#NVwx pic.twitter.com/FUzEJU2Bxv — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 30, 2022

Another day of #Monsoon2022 in store! The latest radar and satellite trends show things are already underway in south-central Nevada and Arizona. 📡 ⛈ What to expect this evening? 🤔

1. Wind gusts up to 70 mph 🌬

2. Flash Flooding ⛈

3. Blowing dust 🌫

4. Frequent lightning.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/fmQLL8coPb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 29, 2022

Two cells drenched the valley on Thursday night, causing some serious flooding and tree damage. Several areas received an inch or more of precipitation.

It was the second evening in a row for monsoon rains to hit the valley.

A Saturday morning low of 85 is expected with the afternoon high rising to near 98. Precipitation chances are pegged at 30 percent mainly after 1 p.m. by the weather service. A similar risk will exist into the evening.

Monsoon conditions are forecast for Sunday and well into next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.