1st significant snow expected with 70% chance of rain in valley

Weather around the valley on Wednesday will reach highs in the low 50s. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2024 - 5:30 am
 
Visitor Tommy Liu from Taiwan makes a snow angel from a viewpoint ridge overlooking the Red Roc ...
Visitor Tommy Liu from Taiwan makes a snow angel from a viewpoint ridge overlooking the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area with snow covering the Spring Mountains as a weather system move through the valley on Wednesday, March. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Snow above 6,000 feet in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range and a good chance of showers in the valley on Wednesday means at least a temporary end to the warmest winter in Las Vegas history.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected above the 6,000-foot mark starting about 8 a.m. Wednesday. Lincoln County locations with the same elevation could get 2-4 inches, says the National Weather Service.

Slick roads are expected in Lee and Kyle canyons. Visibility is likely to be limited.

In the Las Vegas Valley, the Wednesday high will be near 54 with showers a 70 percent possibility. Winds are forecast to reach up to 13 mph.

On Wednesday night, the risk of showers will drop to 30 percent.

The sky will clear on Thursday, but winds could gust to 22 mph and the high will be around 58.

Snow and showers return to the forecast starting Saturday night and into Sunday.

December was the warmest 12th month in Las Vegas weather history with a mean temperature of 53.2 degrees, surpassing the record of 52.7 set in 1980. The high temperature reached 60 or higher on 22 of 31 days.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or on X at @VegasMarvRJ.

A bicyclist navigates muddy roads down East Lake Mead Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in ...
2023 brought wild weather to Las Vegas
By / RJ

Many Las Vegas days share similar weather traits. Scorching heat, blazing sunshine and limited rain are common, but there are times when our weather goes to the extremes.

Large waves crash in to Duncan's Landing north of Carmet, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, due ...
Powerful Pacific swell pounds California coast
By Marcio Sanchez and John Antczak The Associated Press

Dozens of people watched construction of emergency barriers in Ventura, where a rogue wave on Thursday smacked spectators and vehicles as it overran the beach and flowed into a neighborhood.

