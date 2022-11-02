1st snow of season likely Thursday; commute may be wet

The Spring Mountains are expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of snow at high elvations early Thursday morning. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley.

The first snowfall of the season is expected to perhaps bring 1 to 2 inches at the 8,000-foot level in the Spring Mountains early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Christopher Lewis, of Las Vegas, smiles as he reaches the bottom of Rabbit Peak during opening day at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A cold front may bring some snow to the highest peaks of the Spring Mountains and rain to the Las Vegas Valley, possibly during rush hour early Thursday.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain in the valley between 5 and 9 a.m. Thursday, says the National Weather Service.

Weather forecasters have advised commuters to be aware of possible wet and slick road conditions on Thursday morning.

Winter conditions were building in Lincoln County on Wednesday with snow falling down to the 6,000-foot level near Pioche.

The first snow of the season for the mountains of southern Nevada is on the way tonight and Thursday morning. Snow levels will lower to 3500-4000' MSL. Here are snowfall probabilities for amounts ranging from 0.01" to 4" for select locations. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/eFlvqltQo6 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 2, 2022

Snowflakes at the 3,500-foot level are possible with 1-2 inches likely above 8,000 feet.

Some rain showers are expected for the morning commute on Thursday in the #LasVegas Valley. This may produce some slick roads and cause some slow downs. Be careful if on the roadways and allow for a little extra time. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/ag8GoXGWQU — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 2, 2022

Cloudy conditions Wednesday were expected to clear in the afternoon and bring a high temperature near 64. Clouds will then increase into the overnight hours. South-southwest winds of 10 to 14 mph will bring gusts as high as 22 mph.

The Thursday high will be around 58 with a 50 percent chance of showers, mainly around sunrise. Otherwise, the sky will be partly cloudy with west winds of 8 to 15 mph that will switch to northerly winds as the front moves through the valley.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for portions of southern Mohave County, including #Kingman for Thursday night and Friday morning. This is the first freeze of the season and temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. #azwx pic.twitter.com/QyZN1wNPKm — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 2, 2022

Stronger winds to 40-40 mph are forecast in western Clark County and Nye County. A freeze warning has been issued for Mohave County in Arizona where low temperatures Thursday may reach 28-32 degrees, says the weather service.

Conditions will clear Thursday night and into Friday when a low around 41 is expected.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.