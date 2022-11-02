62°F
1st snow of season likely Thursday; commute may be wet

November 2, 2022 - 10:29 am
 
Updated November 2, 2022 - 6:10 pm
The first snowfall of the season is expected to perhaps bring 1 to 2 inches at the 8,000-foot level in the Spring Mountains early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Christopher Lewis, of Las Vegas, smiles as he reaches the bottom of Rabbit Peak during opening day at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A cold front may bring some snow to the highest peaks of the Spring Mountains and rain to the Las Vegas Valley, possibly during rush hour early Thursday.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain in the valley between 5 and 9 a.m. Thursday, says the National Weather Service.

Weather forecasters have advised commuters to be aware of possible wet and slick road conditions on Thursday morning.

Winter conditions were building in Lincoln County on Wednesday with snow falling down to the 6,000-foot level near Pioche.

Snowflakes at the 3,500-foot level are possible with 1-2 inches likely above 8,000 feet.

Cloudy conditions Wednesday were expected to clear in the afternoon and bring a high temperature near 64. Clouds will then increase into the overnight hours. South-southwest winds of 10 to 14 mph will bring gusts as high as 22 mph.

The Thursday high will be around 58 with a 50 percent chance of showers, mainly around sunrise. Otherwise, the sky will be partly cloudy with west winds of 8 to 15 mph that will switch to northerly winds as the front moves through the valley.

Stronger winds to 40-40 mph are forecast in western Clark County and Nye County. A freeze warning has been issued for Mohave County in Arizona where low temperatures Thursday may reach 28-32 degrees, says the weather service.

Conditions will clear Thursday night and into Friday when a low around 41 is expected.

