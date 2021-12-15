1st winter storm lives up to billing, with 61 mph gust, snow and rain

The first major storm of winter delivered about the punch that was forecast. Lee Canyon said it will have a limited opening on Friday.

The Strat seen from downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Much of the Las Vegas Valley received rain from the Tuesday storm that caused a 61 mph wind gust at Harry Reid International Airport. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Anikka Hernandez of Las Vegas, UNLV graduate, has her photo session interrupted by heavy wind and rain as she tried to pose for a photo in front of the iconic 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. Hernandez graduated from UNLV (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The first major storm of winter delivered about the punch that was forecast, giving Southern Nevadans a wind-whipped, wet and chilly Tuesday evening.

Officially 0.13 inches of moisture was recorded at newly renamed Harry Reid International Airport while gusting winds dropped wind chills into the mid-30s overnight.

About a foot of snow fell in the Mount Charleston area, slightly more than had been called for by the National Weather Wervice.

“Lee Canyon got about 11 inches and some areas were a little higher, but overall about a foot,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said Wednesday.

Red Rock received the most rain at 0.54 inches while most parts of the valley recorded anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, Gorelow said.

The most significant event might have been a wind gust of 61 mph at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday at the airport.

“It was the second strongest December wind gust since 1959,” Gorelow said. “We had a 63 mph gust on Christmas Day 1959 and 61 mph on Dec. 22, 2009.”

Lee Canyon to open beginner terrain

Officials at Lee Canyon said Wednesday that it will open the Rabbit Peak quad chair serving its beginner terrain at 9 a.m. Friday.

Daily lift tickets can be purchased in advance and online for $29, pricing that reflects the resort’s phased opening.

Season pass holders should have their 2021/22 pass before heading to the chairlift. In the last 24 hours, Lee Canyon received 17 inches of snow, making total snowfall for the year 35 inches.

Before traveling to Lee Canyon, guests should check road conditions at www.NVroads.com.

Parking reservations are unnecessary this year; however, other state and county COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect, including mandatory face masks while indoors. Lee Canyon is open daily during the winter from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Planning on heading up to Mt. Charleston? Make sure to check the road conditions before you go! 🏔️❄️🛣️🚙 #NVwx https://t.co/2mJV8r6r4M — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 15, 2021

As forecast, the storm front ushered in a cold spell that will last into the weekend.

A Thursday high of 51 is predicted with light winds. Friday’s high may rise to 54. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s.

“Temperatures will be a bit below average (56) into the weekend before some high pressure builds and we may get back to the 60s (for highs),” Gorelow said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.