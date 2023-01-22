2 days of wind will be stronger outside of the Las Vegas Valley

Winds in the valley could escalate to 32 mph, but 50 mph gusts forecast for rural areas through Monday.

Winds could reach 50 mph in areas just outside the Las Vegas Valley through Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Dust kicks up north of Nellis Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Residents in Las Vegas Valley proper will feel winds to 20 mph on Sunday while just outside the valley gusts of 50 mph will be possible.

A high wind advisory from the National Weather Service runs from 10 a.m. Sunday through 4 p.m. Monday and covers territory from Death Valley National Park to Pahrump, Indian Springs, Desert Rock and Amargosa Valley.

Wind Advisories for the gusty winds on Sunday and Monday have been expanded. Advisories begin at 10 am Sunday for Esmeralda, Nye, and Inyo Counties. Advisories in San Bernardino, Clark, and Mohave Counties begin at 6 PM PST/ 7 PM MST Sunday. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/AMRYstNcLx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 21, 2023

North winds of 25 to 35 mph could gust to 50 mph. The advisory encourages residents to secure objects and to be aware of possible difficulties while driving, especially high profile vehicles.

In the valley, a sunny sky with a high near 52 is forecast Sunday with light winds in the morning becoming north-northeast at 9-14 mph in the afternoon. Gusts may rise to 20 mph. Gusts overnight could reach 32 mph.

The Monday low will be near 35. During Monday, winds of 18-23 mph could gust to 32. A high near 53 is expected.

Cool, below normal conditions are forecast all week before warming close to normal in the upper 50s by next weekend.

