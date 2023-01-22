32°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

2 days of wind will be stronger outside of the Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Winds could reach 50 mph in areas just outside the Las Vegas Valley through Monday, Jan. 23, 20 ...
Winds could reach 50 mph in areas just outside the Las Vegas Valley through Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Dust kicks up north of Nellis Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Residents in Las Vegas Valley proper will feel winds to 20 mph on Sunday while just outside the valley gusts of 50 mph will be possible.

A high wind advisory from the National Weather Service runs from 10 a.m. Sunday through 4 p.m. Monday and covers territory from Death Valley National Park to Pahrump, Indian Springs, Desert Rock and Amargosa Valley.

North winds of 25 to 35 mph could gust to 50 mph. The advisory encourages residents to secure objects and to be aware of possible difficulties while driving, especially high profile vehicles.

In the valley, a sunny sky with a high near 52 is forecast Sunday with light winds in the morning becoming north-northeast at 9-14 mph in the afternoon. Gusts may rise to 20 mph. Gusts overnight could reach 32 mph.

The Monday low will be near 35. During Monday, winds of 18-23 mph could gust to 32. A high near 53 is expected.

Cool, below normal conditions are forecast all week before warming close to normal in the upper 50s by next weekend.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
2
Not just eggs: 7 other grocery items that rose in price the most in December
Not just eggs: 7 other grocery items that rose in price the most in December
3
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas
4
Former Las Vegas judge Melanie Tobiasson dies
Former Las Vegas judge Melanie Tobiasson dies
5
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Mountain snow, chilly Las Vegas weekend forecast
Mountain snow, chilly Las Vegas weekend forecast
Rain may show up in Las Vegas early, late this week
Rain may show up in Las Vegas early, late this week
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed over unsafe conditions
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed over unsafe conditions
Rain, wind expected New Years Day as Las Vegas starts 2023
Rain, wind expected New Years Day as Las Vegas starts 2023
Mountain snow, chilly Las Vegas weekend forecast
Mountain snow, chilly Las Vegas weekend forecast
Red Rock Canyon drive closed as showers, thunderstorms hit Las Vegas
Red Rock Canyon drive closed as showers, thunderstorms hit Las Vegas