2 storms bringing winter into Las Vegas for much of coming week

Wind gusts could reach 25-30 mph with possible thunder in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The Bliss Dance sculpture at the Park near T-Mobile Arena is silhouetted as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A sunny and windy Friday is forecast to start the Las Vegas weekend in advance of a week of winter starting Monday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Two storm fronts diving down the Pacific coast will track through the region. The first arrives in advance of the weekend while the second storm brings rain and possible snow starting Monday.

A high near 65 is forecast for Friday with south winds of 7-12 mph increasing to 13-18 mph in the afternoon and gusts up to 25 mph possible. Some thunder is also possible.

Winds will decrease Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s. The weather service says there is an 80% chance of precipitation on Sunday night.

The second storm will arrive in Las Vegas on Monday. The high temperature is expected to be about 49.

Take advantage of the relatively mild weather today before a storm arrives Fri-Sat followed by even colder systems next week. It will be cold enough for snow in the lower deserts Mon-Wed! #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/yBzqwfmD9h — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 21, 2021

“The chances of rain are 80 to 90 percent and there could be flurries almost anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley,” said weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet. “The better chances of snow are in the Red Rock area and the southwest valley because of the higher elevation.”

The winter conditions will likely stick around through the week with rain and snow possible through at least Thursday, says the weather service.

Wind advisories

Windy conditions are forecast for the Spring Mountains on Friday afternoon with gusts up to 50 mph, according to a wind advisory.

A similar wind advisory has been issued for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Colorado River Valley from noon to 6 p.m. Friday. Gusts on the lakes could reach 30-40 mph.

